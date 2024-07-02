Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling May Delay Trump's Sentencing in Hush Money Case

Prosecutors who secured Donald Trump's conviction in May for hush money payments indicated they are open to delaying his July 11 sentencing. Trump's lawyers requested the conviction be set aside following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity, which may impact the timing of his trial on separate charges.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:40 IST
Donald Trump

Prosecutors who won the conviction of Donald Trump in May on charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star said on Tuesday they would not be opposed to delaying his July 11 sentencing date, a court filing showed. That came after Trump's lawyers on Monday asked that his conviction be set aside due to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling this week on presidential immunity.

In a landmark ruling on Monday, a 6-3 majority of the U.S. Supreme Court justices wrote that Trump could not be prosecuted for any actions that were within his constitutional powers as president, but could be prosecuted for unofficial acts. That decision all but ensured that Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, would not go to trial before the Nov. 5 election on separate federal criminal charges involving his efforts to undo his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden. Trump has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

