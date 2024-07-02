Supreme Court Ruling May Delay Trump's Sentencing in Hush Money Case

Prosecutors who won the conviction of Donald Trump in May on charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star said on Tuesday they would not be opposed to delaying his July 11 sentencing date, a court filing showed. That came after Trump's lawyers on Monday asked that his conviction be set aside due to the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling this week on presidential immunity.

In a landmark ruling on Monday, a 6-3 majority of the U.S. Supreme Court justices wrote that Trump could not be prosecuted for any actions that were within his constitutional powers as president, but could be prosecuted for unofficial acts. That decision all but ensured that Trump, the Republican presidential candidate, would not go to trial before the Nov. 5 election on separate federal criminal charges involving his efforts to undo his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden. Trump has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

