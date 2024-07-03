Left Menu

Egypt's Government Shakeup: New Cabinet Faces Economic and Regional Challenges

Egypt swore in a new Cabinet on Wednesday amid economic struggles and conflicts with neighboring nations. Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly, reappointed since 2018, formed the Cabinet including technocrats. Significant changes were made in key portfolios such as defense, foreign affairs, and the economy.

On Wednesday, Egypt witnessed the inauguration of a new Cabinet as the nation grapples with a faltering economy and conflicts in neighboring countries.

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly, who has been in office since 2018, was reappointed to form the new Cabinet, comprising several technocrats.

While some ministers, notably in police and tourism, retained their positions, significant shifts were seen in crucial portfolios including defense, foreign affairs, and the economy. The new ministers took their oaths before President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in Cairo, marking a significant reshuffle just three months into el-Sissi's third term.

