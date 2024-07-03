Remembering R Sampanthan: A Leader of Peace and Reconciliation for Tamils in Sri Lanka

In a solemn tribute, the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, honored the late R Sampanthan, a veteran politician recognized for his relentless pursuit of peace, justice, and dignity for Tamil nationals on the island. Sampanthan, who passed away at the age of 91 while receiving medical care, dedicated his life to resolving ethnic tensions and promoting reconciliation.

Leading the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) since 2004, Sampanthan broke barriers by becoming the second Tamil to hold the position of main opposition leader in the predominantly Sinhala nation. His legacy as a distinguished parliamentarian was marked by an unwavering commitment to achieving a peaceful and dignified future for Tamils in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan President, Ranil Wickremesinghe, also expressed deep condolences, highlighting Sampanthan's tireless efforts to bridge national divisions. As a moderate voice, Sampanthan's contributions to drafting a new Constitution and advocating for Tamil autonomy since 1948 stand as a testament to his enduring impact.

