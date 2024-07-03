Left Menu

TMC MLAs' Oath-Taking Standoff Continues in Bengal Assembly

Two newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs resumed their sit-in at West Bengal assembly premises demanding to be administered oath in the House rather than the Raj Bhavan. The sit-in, entering its fifth day, seeks the Governor to facilitate the oath-taking ceremony in the assembly, as per convention.

Two newly elected Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs continued their sit-in protest at the West Bengal assembly premises on Wednesday, demanding their oaths be administered in the House, according to the convention. The sit-in by Baranagar MLA Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Bhagabangola legislator Rayat Hossain Sarkar has now entered its fifth day.

The protest began on June 27 and continued through June 28, and July 1 and 2. Although declared elected in the assembly by-polls, the two MLAs have yet to assume their roles as representatives due to the unresolved swearing-in process. On Wednesday, Bandyopadhyay and Sarkar held placards reading, 'We are waiting for the Governor,' and reiterated their call for Governor C V Ananda Bose to facilitate the oath-taking ceremony in the assembly.

The Governor had previously invited the two MLAs to take their oaths at Raj Bhavan, but they declined the invitation, citing tradition that assigns the Speaker or Deputy Speaker of the House to administer the oath for by-poll winners. TMC leaders are urging the Governor to resolve the impasse quickly for the benefit of the constituents in the affected assembly segments.

