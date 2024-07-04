High-Stakes Diplomacy: Jaishankar and Wang Yi Discuss Border Tensions
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held important discussions in Astana during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit. The focus was on resolving the border tensions in eastern Ladakh, with India emphasizing that peace in border areas is crucial for normal bilateral relations.
PTI | Astana | Updated: 04-07-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 09:53 IST
In a significant diplomatic engagement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi convened in Astana on Thursday to address the prolonged border tensions in eastern Ladakh.
The high-level discussion took place on the sidelines of the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, with a keen focus on de-escalating the border conflict.
India reiterated its stance that peace and tranquillity along the border are essential prerequisites for maintaining normal bilateral relations with China.
