High-Stakes Diplomacy: Jaishankar and Wang Yi Discuss Border Tensions

In a significant diplomatic engagement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi convened in Astana on Thursday to address the prolonged border tensions in eastern Ladakh.

The high-level discussion took place on the sidelines of the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, with a keen focus on de-escalating the border conflict.

India reiterated its stance that peace and tranquillity along the border are essential prerequisites for maintaining normal bilateral relations with China.

