YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Accuses Andhra Pradesh CM of Creating Fear Psychosis

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of creating a fear psychosis among people who did not vote for him.

Speaking outside Nellore Central Jail, Reddy claimed that assets of individuals who opposed Naidu's TDP were being destroyed, alongside physical attacks and false accusations.

'Across the state, just because some people did not vote for the TDP and Naidu, their assets are being destroyed and false cases are being filed. They (ruling party cadres) are beating up their opponents (YSRCP supporters) and filing cases against the victims,' Reddy stated.

Reddy's remarks followed his visit to YSRCP leader P Ramakrishna Reddy in Central prison, who faces charges for smashing an EVM and attacking a police inspector during recent elections.

The YSRCP leader also alleged that statues of former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy were being vandalized.

'The politics of creating a fear psychosis will not take TDP far in the long term,' Reddy warned, contrasting the current administration with his own tenure.

Reddy urged Naidu to focus on fulfilling electoral promises rather than allegedly fostering an environment of fear.

Accusing the judicial system of injustice, Reddy claimed Ramakrishna Reddy was wrongfully imprisoned and highlighted an attempt to murder charge against him.

Justifying the EVM smashing incident, Reddy argued that Ramakrishna Reddy acted out of frustration due to police inaction at a sensitive polling booth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)