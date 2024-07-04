Manickam Tagore Challenges Modi and Thakur on Misleading Statements in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to invoke provisions of direction 115(1) over what he alleges are factually incorrect and misleading statements made in the House by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP MP Anurag Thakur.

Tagore's letter to Birla challenges several claims made by Modi, including statements about Congress' promises and their vote share performance in various states. He also refuted Modi's remarks on the lack of bulletproof jackets and fighter jets provided to the Army during Congress rule.

Additionally, Tagore disputed Thakur's speech from July 1, highlighting alleged inaccuracies regarding military provisions under Congress governance. He has urged Speaker Birla to take appropriate action over these claims.

