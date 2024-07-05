Left Menu

Scottish National Party Suffers Worst Election Run Since 2010

The Scottish National Party (SNP) posted its worst performance in a British parliamentary election since 2010, capturing only nine of 57 Scottish seats. This marks a major blow to their independence referendum push. Meanwhile, the Labour Party made significant gains, leveraging internal turmoil within the SNP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:04 IST
Scottish National Party Suffers Worst Election Run Since 2010

The Scottish National Party (SNP) has recorded its worst performance in a British parliamentary election since 2010, a significant challenge for its ongoing efforts to secure a new independence referendum. The resurgence of the Labour Party in former SNP strongholds added to the party's woes.

Previously holding 43 seats, the SNP managed to win only nine of the 57 Scottish seats, marking its lowest tally since the six seats won in 2010. "We are experiencing something that we have not experienced in quite some time. We are going to be beat in Scotland, and we are going to be beat well," said Stephen Flynn, the SNP's Westminster leader, after retaining his seat.

SNP's dominance since 2015, fueled by the 2014 referendum's aftermath and the party's pro-independence stance, has waned due to internal splits, financial investigations, and leadership crises. Despite Nicola Sturgeon's and her successor Humza Yousaf's efforts, the SNP failed to secure a second referendum as multiple British Prime Ministers blocked the move.

The Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, ruled out another independence referendum and made significant gains, winning 37 seats. "Labour is ready to put Scotland at the heart of government, to serve the people of Scotland and to deliver the change Scotland needs," stated Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024