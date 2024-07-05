Scottish National Party Suffers Worst Election Run Since 2010

The Scottish National Party (SNP) has recorded its worst performance in a British parliamentary election since 2010, a significant challenge for its ongoing efforts to secure a new independence referendum. The resurgence of the Labour Party in former SNP strongholds added to the party's woes.

Previously holding 43 seats, the SNP managed to win only nine of the 57 Scottish seats, marking its lowest tally since the six seats won in 2010. "We are experiencing something that we have not experienced in quite some time. We are going to be beat in Scotland, and we are going to be beat well," said Stephen Flynn, the SNP's Westminster leader, after retaining his seat.

SNP's dominance since 2015, fueled by the 2014 referendum's aftermath and the party's pro-independence stance, has waned due to internal splits, financial investigations, and leadership crises. Despite Nicola Sturgeon's and her successor Humza Yousaf's efforts, the SNP failed to secure a second referendum as multiple British Prime Ministers blocked the move.

The Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, ruled out another independence referendum and made significant gains, winning 37 seats. "Labour is ready to put Scotland at the heart of government, to serve the people of Scotland and to deliver the change Scotland needs," stated Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.