Global Tensions Rise Amid Political Shifts and Diplomatic Struggles

The summary of current world news covers a range of pressing issues worldwide.

A Spanish judge postponed a hearing for PM Pedro Sanchez's wife in a corruption probe, citing improper notification. The high-profile case has sparked political controversy.

Efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza progressed as Hamas revised its proposal, and Israel resumed negotiations, with its delegation led by Mossad's chief.

The Philippines declined US assistance amid heightened South China Sea tensions, after a clash with China resulted in injury to a Filipino sailor.

Britain's new PM Keir Starmer emphasized action over words to address national challenges post-a landslide victory, warning that change will take time.

Iranians took to polling stations for a run-off presidential election, amid regional tensions and widespread voter apathy.

In Ukraine, the town of Toretsk faces relentless Russian attacks, forcing residents to consider fleeing as evacuations become critical.

Internal strife within the UK's Conservative Party has emerged following a crushing electoral defeat, raising questions about the party's future direction.

Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza was transferred to a prison hospital, his wife reported, amid his long sentence for opposing the Ukraine war.

In response to mass protests, Kenya's President Ruto proposed budget adjustments to address a significant fiscal deficit.

Hurricane Beryl, a Category 2 storm, struck Mexico's Yucatan region, causing significant concern after ravaging the Caribbean.