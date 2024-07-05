Left Menu

Nepal's Embattled PM Prachanda Faces Confidence Vote Amid Political Turmoil

Nepal's Prime Minister Prachanda, who lost support from key allies, will seek a vote of confidence from the House of Representatives on July 12. Despite coalition support, he faces a challenging political landscape with only 63 pledged seats against the required 138 for a win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:20 IST
Nepal's Embattled PM Prachanda Faces Confidence Vote Amid Political Turmoil
Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is set to seek a vote of confidence from the House of Representatives on July 12. This move comes after losing support from two major alliance partners earlier this week, further intensifying Nepal's ongoing political turmoil.

In a letter to the federal parliament, Prachanda noted the necessity of the confidence vote under Article 100 (2) of Nepal's constitution following the ruling alliance's instability. His decision follows the resignation of eight Cabinet ministers from the largest party, an announcement that left his government on shaky ground.

The formation of a new NC-UML alliance government, spearheaded by former premiers Sher Bahadur Deuba and K P Sharma Oli, adds to the complexity. Despite securing some coalition support, Prachanda must garner 138 votes for a successful confidence bid, amidst a backdrop of Nepal's historically fragile political system.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024