Nepal's Embattled PM Prachanda Faces Confidence Vote Amid Political Turmoil

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is set to seek a vote of confidence from the House of Representatives on July 12. This move comes after losing support from two major alliance partners earlier this week, further intensifying Nepal's ongoing political turmoil.

In a letter to the federal parliament, Prachanda noted the necessity of the confidence vote under Article 100 (2) of Nepal's constitution following the ruling alliance's instability. His decision follows the resignation of eight Cabinet ministers from the largest party, an announcement that left his government on shaky ground.

The formation of a new NC-UML alliance government, spearheaded by former premiers Sher Bahadur Deuba and K P Sharma Oli, adds to the complexity. Despite securing some coalition support, Prachanda must garner 138 votes for a successful confidence bid, amidst a backdrop of Nepal's historically fragile political system.