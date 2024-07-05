Left Menu

Tripura CM Manik Saha Strategizes for Panchayat Polls

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha held a strategic meeting to maintain the BJP's electoral momentum for the upcoming Panchayat elections. The focus was on organisational strength and grassroots governance. The meeting involved detailed discussions on recent Lok Sabha results to identify areas for improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:32 IST

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (left). (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Tripura gears up for the crucial three-tier Panchayat elections, Chief Minister Manik Saha convened an organisational meeting on Friday at the Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel in Agartala. The aim was to retain the BJP's momentum through enhanced strategic planning.

CM Saha highlighted the importance of empowering governance at the grassroots level, ensuring that BJP's presence is felt in every panchayat nationwide. Attendees included district presidents, block presidents, and observers from the Pradesh BJP leadership.

The discussion, crucial for the Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti, and Zila Parishad, also reviewed recent Lok Sabha election outcomes. Senior party leaders and key stakeholders analyzed voter turnout, constituency performance, and demographic engagement to chart a roadmap for future success. An official press release noted the party's satisfaction with their performance and a commitment to overcome challenges.

