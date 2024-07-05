Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha Sworn-In to Bihar Legislative Council

JD(U) leader Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha took the oath of office for the Bihar Legislative Council on Friday, according to an official statement.

Acting Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh administered the oath in the presence of senior leaders, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U).

The swift development came moments after the Election Commission announced Kushwaha's unopposed election, filling the seat left vacant by the disqualification of RJD MLC Rambali Singh Chandravanshi months ago.

Supported by the entire NDA in Bihar, no other candidate challenged Kushwaha for the bypoll.