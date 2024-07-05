Left Menu

Orban's Solo Diplomacy Mission: EU Backlash on Peace Talks with Putin

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a potential Ukrainian peace deal, angering some EU leaders. Orban's unauthorized visit, as Hungary assumes the EU presidency, drew criticism for undermining the bloc's unity and support for Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:16 IST
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a potential Ukrainian peace deal have ignited backlash among European Union leaders. Orban's visit, which angered fellow EU members, was not sanctioned by the bloc, raising concerns about Hungary's alignment with EU policies.

This visit, part of Orban's self-declared 'peace mission,' came just days before a NATO summit discussing further military aid for Ukraine. His actions have sparked rebukes from EU leaders who emphasize the need for unity within the 27-nation bloc to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine.

Despite Orban's efforts to broker peace, critics argue this undermines EU's solidarity. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and incoming EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas voiced worries about Orban's motives, while Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto defended the initiative as necessary for dialogue.

