David Lammy: Britain's New Foreign Secretary Aims for Diplomatic Reset

David Lammy has become Britain's new foreign secretary, aiming to reset relations with the European Union and push for peace in Gaza. Lammy has strong ties with Republicans and Democrats in the U.S., and plans to recognize a Palestinian state. Labour's manifesto promises focus on international peace and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:33 IST
David Lammy has taken on the role of Britain's new foreign secretary with a promise to reset relations with the European Union and advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza. His agenda also includes building bridges with Donald Trump's Republican Party.

The Labour Party, which secured a decisive victory in Thursday's parliamentary election, seeks to end 14 years of Conservative governance, heralding a new era of change for Britain. While their election manifesto focused primarily on domestic issues, a plethora of international challenges await Lammy.

High on Labour's international agenda is fostering long-term peace and security in the Middle East. The party has pledged to recognize a Palestinian state as part of a renewed peace process aimed at achieving a two-state solution.

