Biden Battles for Reelection Amid Intense Scrutiny in Pivotal States

President Joe Biden is scrambling to salvage his beleaguered reelection campaign, holding a crucial rally and facing a probing interview in a key battleground state. His responses will be minutely examined for signs of competence and readiness for another term in the White House.

Amid calls to withdraw from the race after a troubling debate performance against Republican foe Donald Trump, the 81-year-old Democrat faces a defining moment. Sources reveal Biden has been diligently preparing for his sit-down with ABC's George Stephanopoulos, scheduled after a campaign rally in Madison, Wisconsin.

With private concerns among party leaders and donors escalating, Biden is under immense pressure to avoid a repeat of his previous missteps. The coming days could prove critical as his campaign also gears up for a comprehensive outreach effort targeting critical battleground states.