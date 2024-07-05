Rahul Gandhi Raises Concerns Over Compensation for Agniveer Families

Rahul Gandhi has vocally criticized the Modi government over the alleged lack of compensation given to the family of deceased Agniveer Ajay Kumar. Despite assurance from the central government, Gandhi claimed that Kumar's family has only received insurance payments.

In a video shared on social media, Gandhi raised a crucial distinction between 'compensation' and 'insurance,' suggesting that the government has only fulfilled insurance obligations rather than providing due compensation.

Furthermore, Gandhi called for equitable treatment and financial support for all martyrs' families, emphasizing that it is a matter of national security that should not be overlooked.