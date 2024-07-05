Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Raises Concerns Over Compensation for Agniveer Families

Rahul Gandhi has raised concerns over the lack of government compensation to the family of deceased Agniveer Ajay Kumar. Despite claims from the Modi government, Kumar's family has reportedly received only insurance payments. Gandhi emphasized the distinction between insurance and compensation and called for respect and financial support for all martyrs' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 21:58 IST
Rahul Gandhi Raises Concerns Over Compensation for Agniveer Families
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi has vocally criticized the Modi government over the alleged lack of compensation given to the family of deceased Agniveer Ajay Kumar. Despite assurance from the central government, Gandhi claimed that Kumar's family has only received insurance payments.

In a video shared on social media, Gandhi raised a crucial distinction between 'compensation' and 'insurance,' suggesting that the government has only fulfilled insurance obligations rather than providing due compensation.

Furthermore, Gandhi called for equitable treatment and financial support for all martyrs' families, emphasizing that it is a matter of national security that should not be overlooked.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024