Rahul Gandhi Raises Concerns Over Compensation for Agniveer Families
Rahul Gandhi has raised concerns over the lack of government compensation to the family of deceased Agniveer Ajay Kumar. Despite claims from the Modi government, Kumar's family has reportedly received only insurance payments. Gandhi emphasized the distinction between insurance and compensation and called for respect and financial support for all martyrs' families.
Rahul Gandhi has vocally criticized the Modi government over the alleged lack of compensation given to the family of deceased Agniveer Ajay Kumar. Despite assurance from the central government, Gandhi claimed that Kumar's family has only received insurance payments.
In a video shared on social media, Gandhi raised a crucial distinction between 'compensation' and 'insurance,' suggesting that the government has only fulfilled insurance obligations rather than providing due compensation.
Furthermore, Gandhi called for equitable treatment and financial support for all martyrs' families, emphasizing that it is a matter of national security that should not be overlooked.
