Iran Faces Historic Presidential Run-Off Amid Voter Apathy and Regional Tensions

Iranians headed to the polls on Friday for a run-off presidential election, a critical test of the clerical rulers' popularity amidst low voter enthusiasm, regional tensions, and ongoing nuclear disputes with the West. Polling stations welcomed voters at 8 a.m. local time, with hours extended to accommodate increased participation.

The need for a run-off was precipitated by a historically low turnout in a June 28 snap election to find a successor for Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash. Critics argue that the public's apathy represents a vote of no confidence in the Islamic Republic.

The race is between moderate lawmaker Masoud Pezeshkian and hardline former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili. While analysts predict the election will not alter the current policies significantly, it holds substantial influence over Iran's future direction, particularly in electing the successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.