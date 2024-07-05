Shashi Tharoor's Witty Dig at BJP as UK Labour Party Triumphs

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took a swipe at the BJP on Friday following the Labour Party's landslide victory in the UK's general elections, quipping that the BJP's '400 paar' slogan finally materialized—but in another country.

During the crucial run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, BJP leaders boldly forecasted more than 370 seats for the party, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) bursting past the '400 paar' mark. However, the recent polls saw the BJP securing 240 seats, falling short of a majority. Despite this, the NDA managed to clinch a mandate with 293 seats.

The Congress secured 99 seats, while the INDIA bloc, which it is a part of, obtained 234 seats. Following the elections, two Independent MPs expressed support for Congress, bringing the INDIA bloc's total to 236.

In a post on X, Tharoor said, 'Finally 'ab ki baar 400 paar' happened—but in another country!' Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh added that in light of the UK's major political shift, the political developments from a month ago in India are worth reflecting upon.

Ramesh criticized a self-declared non-biological person for circumventing parliamentary norms by getting anointed as an alliance leader instead of being elected by party MPs, an attempt to save face after a decisive electoral defeat.

Just hours after the Labour Party's monumental victory, Keir Starmer was sworn in as the UK's new prime minister, pledging to rebuild Britain after what he called a 'sobering verdict' on Rishi Sunak's Conservatives by the weary electorate.

The Labour Party won 412 seats in the 650-member House of Commons, gaining 211 seats compared to the 2019 elections, while the Conservatives fell to 121 seats, losing 250. Labour's vote share stood at 33.7 percent compared to the Conservatives' 23.7 percent.