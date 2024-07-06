Left Menu

Survivor's Stand: Slovak PM Fico Denounces Progressive Ideals after Assassination Attempt

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico made his first public appearance since surviving a May assassination attempt, denouncing progressive ideologies and voicing support for Hungarian leader Viktor Orban. Fico, who was shot four times, spoke at a ceremony marking Saints Cyril and Methodius Day, reiterating his opposition to liberal values and calling for peace talks in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico appeared publicly for the first time on Friday following a May assassination attempt, vehemently condemning progressive ideologies and endorsing Hungarian leader Viktor Orban's visit to Moscow.

Fico, recovering after being shot four times at close range in May, attended an evening ceremony for Saints Cyril and Methodius Day, a significant public holiday in Slovakia. Speaking from a podium at ancient castle ruins, Fico addressed the nation. The four-time leftist prime minister, who returned to power after a September election win, was attacked during a government meeting in Handlova and required extensive surgery. He has been recuperating at home since late May.

The assassination attempt exacerbated political divisions in Slovakia, a country of 5.4 million people. Fico's leftist-nationalist administration, which took office last year, has rapidly implemented policy changes, including altering criminal laws, dismantling a special prosecutor's office, transforming public broadcasting, and ceasing state military aid to Ukraine.

These actions have ignited fierce opposition and scrutiny from the European Union regarding potential threats to rule of law and media freedom. Fico, on Friday, denounced progressive and liberal ideologies, likening them to a 'cancer' damaging the country.

'I don't want Slovakia to be among the countries that make a caricature of Western civilization,' he said. In a June video on Facebook, Fico described his attacker as an opposition activist but affirmed he harbored no animosity and wouldn't seek compensation.

The assailant, 71-year-old Juraj C., was detained and charged with attempted premeditated murder. Prosecutors have recently reclassified the case as a terrorist attack. According to court documents, the attacker admitted intentions to harm the prime minister due to disagreements with government policies but claimed he did not intend to kill him.

Fico has faced criticism over his pro-Russia sentiments, marked by his foreign minister's meeting with the Russian counterpart, contravening EU's diplomacy stance. In his speech, Fico reiterated his call for peace talks in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, and mentioned he would have accompanied Orban to Moscow if health permitted.

Orban had faced backlash from some EU leaders following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 'There are not enough, I repeat, not enough peace talks, peace initiatives,' Fico emphasized.

