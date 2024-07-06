Left Menu

NATO Unveils 'Bridge to Membership' Plan for Ukraine Amid Summit

NATO allies will unveil a 'bridge to membership' plan for Ukraine and bolster Kyiv's air defenses during their summit in Washington. This plan signifies NATO's increased support for Ukraine, affirming its future in the alliance. U.S. President Joe Biden will host the summit amidst his re-election campaign.

Updated: 06-07-2024 02:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 02:35 IST
NATO allies are set to unveil a 'bridge to membership' plan for Ukraine, alongside strengthening Kyiv's air defenses, at their upcoming Washington summit, stated a senior U.S. official.

This plan will affirm Ukraine's future in NATO with significant announcements regarding military, political, and financial support. U.S. President Joe Biden, battling to remain a re-election candidate following a stumbling debate performance against Republican Donald Trump, will host the leaders of NATO's 32 members. Biden is anticipated to hold a rare solo news conference during the event.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who lobbied unsuccessfully for NATO membership last summer, expects this summit to resolve the matter. Describing the 'bridge to membership' plan as substantial, the senior U.S. official highlighted provisions for training coordination, logistics, and force development. This initiative aims to prepare Ukraine for its roles within the alliance from day one.

The summit will also see announcements to enhance Ukraine's air defenses and military capabilities, helping it defend against Russian advances in the Kharkiv area.

