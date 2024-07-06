Biden Reflects on Debate 'Bad Episode'

U.S. President Joe Biden characterized his debate performance against Donald Trump as a 'bad episode,' attributing it to an illness in an ABC News interview aired on Friday.

Biden's statement, featured in a clip from the upcoming interview, has sparked concern among Democrats regarding his ability to serve another four years or defeat Republican Trump in the November election. These concerns intensified following his stumbling debate performance on June 27.

The complete interview is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. ET (0000 GMT).