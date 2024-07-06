Biden Holds Firm Amid Party Doubts and Trump Attacks

U.S. President Joe Biden is navigating a political crisis triggered by a tumultuous debate performance on Friday. In an interview with ABC News, Biden attributed his lackluster showing to a bad night and vowed to remain in the 2024 race despite calls for him to step aside.

During a fiery speech in Madison, Wisconsin, Biden acknowledged the Democratic party's internal pressures but remains resolute in his campaign to secure a second term. He cited a severe cold and the exhaustion from European trips as reasons for his debate struggles.

Biden's resolve faces challenges as influential party figures like Senator Mark Warner convene to discuss his future candidacy. Nevertheless, Biden affirmed his commitment while dismissing Warner's plea as an isolated opinion. Despite criticisms, Biden continues to rely on the steadfast support of his vice president Kamala Harris and aims to rally voter confidence ahead of the November election.