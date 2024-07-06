Trump Distances Himself from Controversial Project 2025

Donald Trump distanced himself Friday from Project 2025, a proposed federal government overhaul drafted by his longstanding allies and ex-officials from his administration. This came just days after the think tank behind the program suggested the plan might bring about a second American Revolution.

'I know nothing about Project 2025,' Trump posted on his social media site. 'I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they're saying and some of the things they're saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.' The 922-page plan envisions a dramatic expansion of presidential power and proposes firing up to 50,000 federal employees, replacing them with Trump loyalists. President Joe Biden's reelection team has worked to highlight the agenda, particularly as Biden seeks to rally Democrats following a challenging debate. Trump has proposed his own plans, including a massive deportation operation and broad imposition of tariffs.

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts stated on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast that Republicans are 'in the process of taking this country back.' He added that the second American Revolution would remain bloodless if the left refrained from interfering. The comments, circulated widely online, drew sharp rebuke from Biden's team, which accused Trump and his allies of dreaming of a violent revolution to destroy America.

Some key figures in Project 2025 include former Trump officials, such as Paul Dans, who served at the US Office of Personnel Management, and John McEntee, a senior adviser. The project has been preparing a 180-day agenda for the next administration. A spokesperson emphasized that the project is not tied to any specific candidate, although they believe Trump will be the one to implement the recommendations.