Biden Reflects on Debate, Insists He Can Beat Trump in 2024

In a recent ABC News interview, U.S. President Joe Biden called his debate performance against Donald Trump 'a bad episode' but maintained his confidence in winning the upcoming election. Despite increasing doubts within the Democratic party, Biden emphasized his achievements and dismissed concerns about his age and health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 06:33 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 06:33 IST
Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden, in an interview with ABC News, described his debate against Donald Trump as 'a bad episode,' but asserted that he remains the candidate to beat in the upcoming November election.

'No indication of any serious condition. I was exhausted. I didn't listen to my instincts in terms of preparing and -- and a bad night,' Biden, 81, remarked to ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos during a taped interview in Madison, Wisconsin.

Despite growing concerns within the Democratic party about his capability to lead for another term, Biden highlighted his robust record, including the expansion of NATO and economic growth, while dismissing concerns about his age and health.

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

