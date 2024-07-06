Biden Reflects on Debate, Insists He Can Beat Trump in 2024

U.S. President Joe Biden, in an interview with ABC News, described his debate against Donald Trump as 'a bad episode,' but asserted that he remains the candidate to beat in the upcoming November election.

'No indication of any serious condition. I was exhausted. I didn't listen to my instincts in terms of preparing and -- and a bad night,' Biden, 81, remarked to ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos during a taped interview in Madison, Wisconsin.

Despite growing concerns within the Democratic party about his capability to lead for another term, Biden highlighted his robust record, including the expansion of NATO and economic growth, while dismissing concerns about his age and health.