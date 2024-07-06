Gaza Crisis: Renewed Cease-fire Talks Amid Escalating Violence

Separate Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed at least six people, including two children, Palestinian hospital officials and first responders said Friday. This comes as cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas show signs of renewed momentum.

Four out of every five people in Gaza — nearly 2 million Palestinians — have been driven into the territory's centre by expanding Israeli military offensives and evacuation orders. Civilians shelter in makeshift camps and crowded urban spaces, often displaced multiple times.

Violence also escalated in the West Bank, where Israeli forces killed seven people, and on the Israel-Lebanon border with clashes involving Hezbollah. Concerns grow over a potential wider regional conflict.