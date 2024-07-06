Left Menu

Taiwan Investigates Senior Official Over Bribery Allegations

Taiwan prosecutors are investigating Cheng Wen-tsan, a senior official and Democratic Progressive Party member, for suspected bribery. As head of the Straits Exchange Foundation, Cheng handles daily issues with China. He denies any wrongdoing and pledges to cooperate with the investigation. Taiwan's presidential office supports a swift judicial process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 06-07-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 09:31 IST
In a significant development, Taiwan prosecutors are probing Cheng Wen-tsan, a key figure in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, for bribery allegations. Cheng, who leads the Straits Exchange Foundation under the Mainland Affairs Council, firmly denies the accusations and vows full cooperation with the judicial inquiry.

The investigation was initiated by prosecutors in Taoyuan, where Cheng served as mayor from 2014 to 2022. He was summoned for questioning on Friday, although specific details of the allegations remain undisclosed. Authorities have applied to a court to detain Cheng pending further investigation.

Through his lawyer, Cheng issued a statement asserting his innocence and his commitment to demonstrating it through the judicial process. Taiwan's presidential office has voiced its respect for the judiciary and expressed hopes for a swift resolution to the matter.

