BJP's Renewed Drive After Delhi Lok Sabha Win

Buoyed by its recent victory in the Delhi Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is gearing up to challenge the AAP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. BJP Delhi president, Virendra Sachdeva, emphasized the need for a 'double engine' governance model, citing the BJP's aspiration to retain power both at the Centre and in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 11:26 IST
The enthusiasm and determination of BJP leaders and workers have surged following their recent Lok Sabha victory in Delhi, aiming to unseat the AAP government in the next assembly elections, stated the party's state president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday.

Speaking after paying homage to Bhartiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 123rd birth anniversary, Sachdeva highlighted that the party will discuss strategies for the Delhi Assembly polls during an extended executive committee meeting on Sunday.

Currently, the BJP has only 8 MLAs in the Delhi Assembly compared to AAP's 61 in the 70-member house.

Sachdeva emphasized that for Delhi's development, both central and local governance should align under BJP's 'double engine' model. The party has been out of power in Delhi for over two decades.

Honoring the Jana Sangh founder, Sachdeva mentioned that Mookerjee's vision against 'Do Nishan, Do Vidhan, Do Pradhan' was realized with the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

