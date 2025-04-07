New Zealand's Strategic Defence Overhaul: A $9 Billion Commitment

New Zealand announced a significant increase in defence spending, committing NZ$9 billion over the next four years. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon highlighted the growing global tensions as a key reason for this boost, emphasizing the link between security and prosperity.

The Defence Capability Plan outlines detailed allocations to enhance military capacity, amid rising strategic challenges. This move aligns with New Zealand's first national security review in 2023, which recommended increased military expenditure and stronger ties with Indo-Pacific nations to address issues like climate change and geopolitical competition.

High attrition rates have hindered the Defence Force, leading to investments in projects like an uncrewed aerial system and replacement of outdated equipment. Plans include upgrading assets, such as the outmoded Boeing 757 fleet, as part of New Zealand's strategy to fortify its defence capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)