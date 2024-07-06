Calls for CBI Probe Over Murder of BSP State President K Armstrong

Police have detained eight suspects in connection with the murder of K Armstrong, the BSP state president. However, political leaders and supporters question whether the true culprits have been apprehended.

Followers of Armstrong insist his assassination was premeditated, demanding a CBI investigation. The 52-year-old former Chennai Corporation Councillor was killed by a gang near his residence in Perambur. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his condolences and announced the suspects had been caught during an overnight operation. A post-mortem was conducted on Armstrong's body at a government hospital.

Protests erupted outside the hospital, with supporters calling for a CBI probe amid claims of intelligence failure. The demonstrations disrupted traffic on Poonamalle High Road, eventually leading to police intervention. Stalin assured a swift investigation to ensure justice. Additional Commissioner Asra Garg revealed that more motives would be uncovered after suspect interrogations.

Meanwhile, leaders like VCK's Thol Thirumavalavan and TN Congress Committee's K Selvaperunthagai questioned the validity of the current suspects in custody, demanding the real culprits be brought to justice. AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and BJP's K Annamalai criticized the ruling DMK for failing to maintain law and order.

