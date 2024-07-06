Left Menu

Leaders Agree on India-UK Free Trade Pact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on his victory and they discussed a mutually beneficial India-UK free trade agreement. Both leaders emphasized their commitment to deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and highlighted the positive contributions of the Indian community in the UK.

Updated: 06-07-2024 15:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as the two leaders agreed to work towards an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-UK free trade agreement, according to an official statement.

Modi congratulated Starmer on his victory and highlighted the Labour Party's remarkable success in the election. Both leaders recalled the historic relations between India and the UK and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They acknowledged the significant contributions of the Indian community to the UK's social, economic, and political spheres, and agreed to further promote people-to-people ties.

Modi invited Starmer for an early visit to India, and both leaders pledged to stay in touch. In a post on social media platform X, Modi expressed his pleasure in speaking with Starmer and emphasized their commitment to strengthening India-UK relations for mutual and global benefit.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

