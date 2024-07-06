Left Menu

PTI Rally in Islamabad Suburbs Postponed Amid Security Concerns

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), postponed its rally in Islamabad suburbs after authorities revoked their permission, citing security concerns and the upcoming Muharram. Initially, PTI threatened to proceed despite the cancellation.

  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has postponed its planned rally in the suburbs of Islamabad. The decision came after authorities revoked the permission initially granted for the event, citing several security concerns.

The power show was originally scheduled to take place at Tarnol at 6 PM, having previously secured a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Islamabad deputy commissioner. However, on Friday, the city administration announced the cancellation of this permission.

An official press release indicated that the chief commissioner decided to cancel the certificate due to security concerns related to the current situation, the upcoming Muharram observances, and reports from law enforcement agencies. Despite initially threatening to proceed with the rally, PTI has opted to comply with the revocation.

