Left Menu

Keir Starmer Ready to Conclude Long-Stalled India-UK Free Trade Agreement

Britain's new Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, vows to finalize a long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India. Discussions were previously stalled due to election cycles and political turmoil in the UK. Starmer emphasizes the importance of UK-India relations, climate change, and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-07-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 18:06 IST
Keir Starmer Ready to Conclude Long-Stalled India-UK Free Trade Agreement
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's newly-elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed his readiness to finalize a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India, following a conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning, according to Downing Street.

India and the UK have been in FTA negotiations for over two years under a Conservative government. However, talks stalled during the 14th round amidst general elections in both nations.

The new Labour government, led by Starmer, now aims to revive the discussions. Starmer underscored his commitment to enhancing UK-India relations, applauding Modi's leadership on global issues like climate change and economic growth.

The leaders discussed various areas for deepening cooperation, including defense, security, and technology. Starmer reiterated his commitment to a mutually beneficial FTA, with both leaders hoping to meet soon.

Efforts to clinch the pact have been ongoing since January 2022 but faced delays due to political instability in the UK. The Labour Party's manifesto and Foreign Secretary David Lammy reaffirm the intention to complete the deal, with plans to visit India soon.

"Labour is ready to finalize the free trade deal and advance our partnership," Starmer reiterated at the India Global Forum.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

Biden's Debate Fallout: GOP Targets Harris Amidst Speculation

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024