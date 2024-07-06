Keir Starmer Ready to Conclude Long-Stalled India-UK Free Trade Agreement
Britain's new Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, vows to finalize a long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India. Discussions were previously stalled due to election cycles and political turmoil in the UK. Starmer emphasizes the importance of UK-India relations, climate change, and economic growth.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's newly-elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed his readiness to finalize a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India, following a conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning, according to Downing Street.
India and the UK have been in FTA negotiations for over two years under a Conservative government. However, talks stalled during the 14th round amidst general elections in both nations.
The new Labour government, led by Starmer, now aims to revive the discussions. Starmer underscored his commitment to enhancing UK-India relations, applauding Modi's leadership on global issues like climate change and economic growth.
The leaders discussed various areas for deepening cooperation, including defense, security, and technology. Starmer reiterated his commitment to a mutually beneficial FTA, with both leaders hoping to meet soon.
Efforts to clinch the pact have been ongoing since January 2022 but faced delays due to political instability in the UK. The Labour Party's manifesto and Foreign Secretary David Lammy reaffirm the intention to complete the deal, with plans to visit India soon.
"Labour is ready to finalize the free trade deal and advance our partnership," Starmer reiterated at the India Global Forum.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
