Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Launches Awaam Pakistan Party with System Change Vision

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi formally launched a new political party, Awaam Pakistan Party, on Saturday, with a mission to reform Pakistan's governance system and restore respect for the Constitution.

The party's slogan, 'Badlien gaen nizam' (we will change the system), reflects its inclusive membership policy, inviting individuals committed to the country's development. Abbasi, who was Pakistan's premier from August 2017 to May 2018, distanced himself from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in 2018 due to policy disagreements.

Abbasi stressed the party's dedication to constitutional and parliamentary democracy, criticizing systemic failures in governance, policing, and revenue management. Joined by former finance minister Miftah Ismail, Abbasi initiated discussions under 'Reimagining Pakistan' to lay the groundwork for this launch. The new party aims to tackle pressing issues like inflation, energy shortages, corruption, unemployment, and educational disparities.

