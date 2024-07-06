Jairam Ramesh Criticizes PM Modi Over Remarks on Ex-VP Hamid Ansari

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has taken a strong stance against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments on former Vice President Hamid Ansari. Ramesh described the remarks made in Parliament as 'awful and unacceptable.'

The controversy stems from Modi's speech where he implied that the low strength of BJP in the Upper House in 2014 and the Rajya Sabha Chairman's inclinations toward the Opposition were connected. Ramesh argued that these comments should have been expunged and accused Modi of breaking parliamentary decorum.

Ramesh emphasized Ansari's significant contributions as a top diplomat in countries vital to India's interests, accusing Modi of repeatedly targeting Ansari and lowering the dignity of the Prime Minister's office. Modi's remarks were made during the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha.

