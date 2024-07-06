Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Over Laborers' Plight; Questions Agniveer Compensation

Left Menu

In a recent interaction with street vendors and daily wage laborers in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi criticizes BJP's treatment of workers. He pledges to ensure laborers' rights and highlights issues with Agniveer's compensation scheme. The Indian Army clarifies payouts for a fallen Agniveer on X.

Rahul Gandhi meeting daily wage laborer's and street vendors (Photo/X@RahulGandhi) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, after meeting street vendors and daily wage laborers in the GTB Nagar area of Delhi, launched a scathing attack on the BJP's central government on Saturday. He alleged that the daily wage laborers are enduring immense hardships and living in poverty under the current regime.

In a video shared on social media platform X, Gandhi stated that the laborers, who are critical to India's future, are struggling to make ends meet. He underscored their plight, claiming they survive on one day's earnings for four days. The video depicted Gandhi interacting with the public and addressing their challenges.

Gandhi also visited a construction site in Gopalpur, where he worked alongside laborers, vowing to ensure their rights, security, and respect. He reiterated his commitment on X, saying, "Under Narendra Modi's government, the 'makers of India' are facing terrible hardships." He emphasized the laborers' dire financial conditions and their lack of savings due to interest payment worries.

Earlier in the week, Rahul Gandhi accused Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of misleading Parliament regarding the Agniveer scheme's compensation issues. The Indian Army responded, stating that the family of Agniveer Ajay Kumar, who died in service, had already received a substantial sum with further payments pending due to procedural verifications.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) clarified on Wednesday that compensation protocols are being followed and that Kumar's family would receive a total amount of about Rs 1.65 crore. They emphasized that all dues to fallen soldiers, including Agniveers, are expedited to their next of kin.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

