Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar Cleared in Jogeshwari Land Scam

The Mumbai Police's Economic Offenses Wing has filed a closure report in the Jogeshwari land case against MP Ravindra Waikar. Waikar asserts that truth prevailed as allegations were proven false. This follows Waikar's recent political victory and previous inquiries by the Enforcement Directorate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 21:34 IST
Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has filed a closure report in the Jogeshwari land case, effectively clearing Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar and his associates of all allegations. 'Truth always prevails,' Waikar commented, reiterating his long-standing claim that the accusations were unfounded.

Waikar faced charges of manipulating land use conditions to construct a star hotel in Jogeshwari, allegations that emerged after his alignment with the Eknath Shinde-led faction. The case, initially based on a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) complaint, was called off due to 'incomplete information and misunderstanding,' according to the EOW.

Earlier this year, Waikar appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a related money laundering case. Although the ED had investigated multiple locations and accused Waikar of defrauding the BMC of Rs 500 crore, his legal team maintained that the accusations were 'bogus and baseless.'

