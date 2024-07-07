Left Menu

France's Far-Right Resurgence: National Rally's Political Ascent

The far-right National Rally, historically dominated by the Le Pen family, is projected to become France's leading political force in the upcoming parliamentary election. Despite its controversial past, the party has gained electoral support, culminating in a commanding lead in the first round of elections under Jordan Bardella.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 05:33 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 05:33 IST
France's far-right National Rally is poised to become the country's dominant political force following Sunday's decisive second round of parliamentary elections, despite the likelihood of falling short of a working majority.

Founded in 1972 by Jean-Marie Le Pen, the party has seen various transformations, particularly under the leadership of Le Pen's daughter, Marine Le Pen. Its journey from fringe to mainstream highlights a significant political evolution.

In recent years, Marine Le Pen has sought to distance the party from its extremist roots, rebranding it as the National Rally (RN) and adopting a new approach to broaden its appeal. The party's recent success under Jordan Bardella marks a significant shift in French politics.

