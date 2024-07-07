France's Far-Right Resurgence: National Rally's Political Ascent
The far-right National Rally, historically dominated by the Le Pen family, is projected to become France's leading political force in the upcoming parliamentary election. Despite its controversial past, the party has gained electoral support, culminating in a commanding lead in the first round of elections under Jordan Bardella.
France's far-right National Rally is poised to become the country's dominant political force following Sunday's decisive second round of parliamentary elections, despite the likelihood of falling short of a working majority.
Founded in 1972 by Jean-Marie Le Pen, the party has seen various transformations, particularly under the leadership of Le Pen's daughter, Marine Le Pen. Its journey from fringe to mainstream highlights a significant political evolution.
In recent years, Marine Le Pen has sought to distance the party from its extremist roots, rebranding it as the National Rally (RN) and adopting a new approach to broaden its appeal. The party's recent success under Jordan Bardella marks a significant shift in French politics.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jordan Bardella Vows to Counter Russian Influence as Potential French PM
Jordan Bardella Eyes EU Budget Cuts: National Rally's Bold Move
Jordan Bardella Vows to Restore Fiscal Sanity in France
European Shares Steady Amid Mining Slump and French Elections
Women Rally Against Far-Right Ahead of French Elections