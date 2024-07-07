France's Far-Right Resurgence: National Rally's Political Ascent

France's far-right National Rally is poised to become the country's dominant political force following Sunday's decisive second round of parliamentary elections, despite the likelihood of falling short of a working majority.

Founded in 1972 by Jean-Marie Le Pen, the party has seen various transformations, particularly under the leadership of Le Pen's daughter, Marine Le Pen. Its journey from fringe to mainstream highlights a significant political evolution.

In recent years, Marine Le Pen has sought to distance the party from its extremist roots, rebranding it as the National Rally (RN) and adopting a new approach to broaden its appeal. The party's recent success under Jordan Bardella marks a significant shift in French politics.

