Greek Far-Right Politician Eyes Political Comeback Despite Criminal Past

Ilias Kasidiaris, a prominent figure within Greece's former far-right party Golden Dawn, was released from prison on Tuesday. Convicted in 2020 for leading a criminal organization linked to hate crimes, Kasidiaris signaled his ambitions for returning to politics.

Despite having served nearly half of a 13-and-a-half-year sentence and the Greek law barring convicted criminals from participating in elections, he declared intentions to form a new political party. He aims to challenge the nation's current political order, alleging corruption within the establishment.

Earlier associations with neo-Nazi ideologies have not deterred Kasidiaris from eyeing a comeback, reflecting a broader trend in Europe where hard-right politics are gaining momentum. His controversial past includes the assault of two female politicians during a live broadcast in 2012 and leading parties barred from the elections.