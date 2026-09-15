Greek Far-Right Politician Eyes Political Comeback Despite Criminal Past

Ilias Kasidiaris, a Greek far-right politician previously jailed for leading the now-declared criminal organization Golden Dawn, has been released and expressed intentions for a political return. Despite laws preventing felons from running, he plans to establish a new party, aiming to challenge Greece's political establishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 17:16 IST
Greek Far-Right Politician Eyes Political Comeback Despite Criminal Past

Ilias Kasidiaris, a prominent figure within Greece's former far-right party Golden Dawn, was released from prison on Tuesday. Convicted in 2020 for leading a criminal organization linked to hate crimes, Kasidiaris signaled his ambitions for returning to politics.

Despite having served nearly half of a 13-and-a-half-year sentence and the Greek law barring convicted criminals from participating in elections, he declared intentions to form a new political party. He aims to challenge the nation's current political order, alleging corruption within the establishment.

Earlier associations with neo-Nazi ideologies have not deterred Kasidiaris from eyeing a comeback, reflecting a broader trend in Europe where hard-right politics are gaining momentum. His controversial past includes the assault of two female politicians during a live broadcast in 2012 and leading parties barred from the elections.

TRENDING

1
Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Ivory Coast
2
Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Wrocław’s New Tech Park Wins EIB Backing to Turn Research Into Innovation

Poland
3
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
4
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Classroom Grades to Construction Safety: Who Checks AI Errors?

Why a Stopwatch Cannot Capture a Young Footballer’s Potential

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026