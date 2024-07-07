BRS Faces Exodus: Defections Shake Up Telangana Politics

Amid a wave of defections, the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is grappling with a significant political challenge in Telangana. Seven MLAs and six MLCs have switched allegiance to the ruling Congress party following the Legislative Assembly elections, weakening BRS's position.

Notable defections include Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao and Hyderabad Mayor Vijaya Laxmi R Gadwal. With BRS's strength dwindling, party chief Chandrasekhar Rao has held several meetings with party leaders to strategize a comeback.

Meanwhile, Congress claims more BRS legislators may join its ranks soon, further complicating the political landscape as the BRS appeals to the Assembly Speaker for the defectors' disqualification. The struggle for political dominance continues, with Congress and BJP both working to fortify their positions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)