Sri Lanka to Lift Ban on Foreign Research Ships Amid Growing Geopolitical Tensions
Starting next year, Sri Lanka will lift a ban on foreign research vessels, previously imposed due to security concerns raised by India and the US over Chinese surveillance ships. Visiting Foreign Minister Ali Sabry stated the country will maintain neutrality and cannot enforce differing rules for different nations.
Starting in the coming year, Sri Lanka will lift its ban on foreign research ships, a restriction that was previously put in place in response to security concerns from India and the United States over frequent docking requests from Chinese surveillance vessels. The shift in policy was conveyed by Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry during his visit to NHK World Japan.
New Delhi had previously expressed concerns about the potential for these Chinese ships to function as spy vessels and urged Colombo to deny them docking privileges. After considering India's stance, Sri Lanka had initiated the ban in January, making an exception earlier this year for a specific Chinese vessel. Sabry communicated that Sri Lanka cannot enforce disparate rules for different countries and aims to remain neutral in international disputes.
The moratorium on the entry of foreign research vessels into Sri Lankan ports is set to end in January 2024. The decision to lift the ban underscores Sri Lanka's efforts to balance relationships with major international players while also restructuring its external debt and exploring its maritime resources.
