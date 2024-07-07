Left Menu

Amritpal Singh Denies Mother's Khalistani Claims Amid Parliamentary Oath

Radical Sikh preacher and MP, Amritpal Singh, refuted his mother’s statement denying his Khalistani support. Singh emphasized the pride in 'Khalsa Raj' and warned against compromises on Sikh principles. Singh, recently sworn in as a Lok Sabha member, remains jailed under the National Security Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-07-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 18:31 IST
Amritpal Singh Denies Mother's Khalistani Claims Amid Parliamentary Oath
Amritpal Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Radical Sikh preacher and MP, Amritpal Singh, has publicly distanced himself from his mother's recent statement, which claimed that he was not a Khalistani supporter. The statement was issued by the Khadoor Sahib MP, clarifying his position on the matter.

''When I came to know about the statement made by 'Mata ji' (mother) yesterday, I felt hurt. Though I believe that 'Mata ji' made this statement unknowingly, even then such a statement should never come from my family or anyone who supports me,'' read the statement issued by Singh through his team on Saturday night. Singh reaffirmed his belief in 'Khalsa Raj,' describing it as a matter of pride for which many Sikhs have sacrificed their lives.

Singh's mother, Balwinder Kaur, had stated that her son is not a Khalistani supporter and demanded his release to work on the issues for which he fought the elections. In his statement, Singh also referenced historical Sikh sacrifices, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to Sikh principles over family. Singh, recently sworn in as a member of Lok Sabha, remains jailed under the National Security Act.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024