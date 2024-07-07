Amritpal Singh Denies Mother's Khalistani Claims Amid Parliamentary Oath

Radical Sikh preacher and MP, Amritpal Singh, has publicly distanced himself from his mother's recent statement, which claimed that he was not a Khalistani supporter. The statement was issued by the Khadoor Sahib MP, clarifying his position on the matter.

''When I came to know about the statement made by 'Mata ji' (mother) yesterday, I felt hurt. Though I believe that 'Mata ji' made this statement unknowingly, even then such a statement should never come from my family or anyone who supports me,'' read the statement issued by Singh through his team on Saturday night. Singh reaffirmed his belief in 'Khalsa Raj,' describing it as a matter of pride for which many Sikhs have sacrificed their lives.

Singh's mother, Balwinder Kaur, had stated that her son is not a Khalistani supporter and demanded his release to work on the issues for which he fought the elections. In his statement, Singh also referenced historical Sikh sacrifices, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to Sikh principles over family. Singh, recently sworn in as a member of Lok Sabha, remains jailed under the National Security Act.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)