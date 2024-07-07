INLD and BSP Reunite for Haryana Assembly Polls

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is set to reestablish its alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, scheduled for later this year, according to INLD's state unit chief Rampal Majra on Sunday.

'The two parties have agreed in principle to enter into an alliance for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, and a formal announcement will be made on July 11,' Majra conveyed to PTI over the phone.

Seat-sharing and other alliance-related issues are being finalized. INLD secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala recently met with BSP president Mayawati in Lucknow to discuss various state-related issues, Majra said.

