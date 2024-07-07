Left Menu

INLD and BSP Reunite for Haryana Assembly Polls

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is forming an alliance with its former partner, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections scheduled later this year. A formal announcement will be made on July 11, with seat-sharing and other alliance details currently being finalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-07-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 19:14 IST
INLD and BSP Reunite for Haryana Assembly Polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is set to reestablish its alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections, scheduled for later this year, according to INLD's state unit chief Rampal Majra on Sunday.

'The two parties have agreed in principle to enter into an alliance for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, and a formal announcement will be made on July 11,' Majra conveyed to PTI over the phone.

Seat-sharing and other alliance-related issues are being finalized. INLD secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala recently met with BSP president Mayawati in Lucknow to discuss various state-related issues, Majra said.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024