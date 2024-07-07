Left Menu

Security Tightened Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Visit to Violence-Hit Manipur

Authorities have imposed a ban on aerial photography using drones in Manipur's Jiribam district ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit. Enhanced security measures include strict legal repercussions for violations. Gandhi plans to visit multiple relief camps in the district and meet with Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal.

Updated: 07-07-2024 19:48 IST
Security has been significantly tightened in Manipur's Jiribam district ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit on Monday. Authorities have imposed a ban on aerial photography using drones, according to officials.

In a notification issued by the Jiribam district magistrate on Sunday, it was stated that aerial photography or videography through drones, balloons, or any other means is strictly prohibited as part of enhanced security measures. Violations of this order will result in legal action under Section 223 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and other relevant provisions of the law.

As part of preparations for Gandhi's day-long visit to the violence-hit state, a team of state Congress leaders, including working president Victor Keishing and AICC Manipur in-charge Girish Chodankar, inspected relief camps where Gandhi is likely to visit. Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra and other party officials have already left Imphal for Jiribam district to welcome their leader.

Earlier in the day, discussions were held among state Congress leaders regarding Gandhi's visit. According to Meghachandra, Gandhi's itinerary involves flying from Delhi to Silchar, then proceeding to Jiribam district to visit several relief camps. Afterward, he will return to Silchar airport and fly to Imphal.

Gandhi will then travel to Churachandpur district to interact with residents in relief camps before visiting additional camps in Moirang located in Bishnupur district. His visit will conclude with a scheduled meeting with Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal.

