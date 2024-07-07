Left Menu

France's Turnout Peaks Ahead of Legislative Elections

As France approaches the close of its second round of high-stakes legislative elections, voter turnout has reached 59.71%, the highest since 1981. This pivotal runoff could either hand a historic victory to Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally or lead to a hung parliament, resulting in potential political deadlock.

With three hours left before polls close for France's crucial second round of legislative elections, voter turnout has surged to 59.71%, marking the highest engagement since 1981 at this juncture.

The overall turnout is set to reach its highest level in four decades, with polling stations closing at 8 pm local time.

These pivotal runoff elections in France could either deliver a historic win for Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally, promoting a nationalistic and anti-immigrant agenda, or result in a hung parliament, potentially ushering in years of political stasis.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

