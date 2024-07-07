France's Turnout Peaks Ahead of Legislative Elections
As France approaches the close of its second round of high-stakes legislative elections, voter turnout has reached 59.71%, the highest since 1981. This pivotal runoff could either hand a historic victory to Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally or lead to a hung parliament, resulting in potential political deadlock.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-07-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 20:44 IST
- Country:
- France
With three hours left before polls close for France's crucial second round of legislative elections, voter turnout has surged to 59.71%, marking the highest engagement since 1981 at this juncture.
The overall turnout is set to reach its highest level in four decades, with polling stations closing at 8 pm local time.
These pivotal runoff elections in France could either deliver a historic win for Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally, promoting a nationalistic and anti-immigrant agenda, or result in a hung parliament, potentially ushering in years of political stasis.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jordan Bardella Eyes EU Budget Cuts: National Rally's Bold Move
Will Marine Le Pen's National Rally Transform France's Fiscal Landscape?
Marine Le Pen's National Rally Vows Fiscal Discipline Amid Political Shift
National Rally Soars in French Parliamentary Polls
Historic Gains for France's Far-Right: National Rally Shakes Political Landscape