France's Turnout Peaks Ahead of Legislative Elections

With three hours left before polls close for France's crucial second round of legislative elections, voter turnout has surged to 59.71%, marking the highest engagement since 1981 at this juncture.

The overall turnout is set to reach its highest level in four decades, with polling stations closing at 8 pm local time.

These pivotal runoff elections in France could either deliver a historic win for Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally, promoting a nationalistic and anti-immigrant agenda, or result in a hung parliament, potentially ushering in years of political stasis.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)