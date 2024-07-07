Controversy Arises as Delhi Police Register FIR Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for her 'crude' social media comments on National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma, officials revealed on Sunday.

This marks the first FIR registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) by the Delhi Police Special Cell since its enforcement on July 1.

Moitra's remarks, which were later deleted, referred to a video showing Sharma at a stampede site in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Reacting to the FIR, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla questioned why TMC chief Mamata Banerjee hasn't dismissed Moitra.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)