Left Menu

Controversy Arises as Delhi Police Register FIR Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra

An FIR has been registered against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra by the Delhi Police for her controversial remarks on NCW chief Rekha Sharma. This is the first FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Moitra's comments, which were later deleted, drew criticism from the BJP, demanding her dismissal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 21:10 IST
Controversy Arises as Delhi Police Register FIR Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra
Mahua Moitra
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have registered an FIR against TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra for her 'crude' social media comments on National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma, officials revealed on Sunday.

This marks the first FIR registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) by the Delhi Police Special Cell since its enforcement on July 1.

Moitra's remarks, which were later deleted, referred to a video showing Sharma at a stampede site in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Reacting to the FIR, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla questioned why TMC chief Mamata Banerjee hasn't dismissed Moitra.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024