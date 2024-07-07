Sojan Joseph: From NHS Nurse to UK Parliamentarian

Sojan Joseph, a former mental health nurse with the National Health Service who migrated from Kerala 22 years ago, has been elected as a Labour member of Parliament in the House of Commons following the UK general election.

Joseph, 49, captured the voters' attention with his commitment to expanding mental health services in his constituency, managing to overturn the Conservative stronghold of Ashford in Kent, southeastern England. His victory against Damian Green, a key Tory figure and former minister, is seen as a significant blow to the anti-immigration stance prevalent among right-wing candidates, with Reform UK finishing third in the race.

"I am humbled with the trust you all placed in me and fully aware of the responsibilities that come with it. I will work hard for everyone in Ashford, Hawkinge and villages," said Joseph in his acceptance speech.

As a local councillor and a BAME Officer, Joseph was well-prepared for this new role. His extensive two-decade career with the NHS as a mental health nurse has endowed him with the empathy crucial for his new responsibilities in the House of Commons. His close ties to the Ashford community, where he has lived for over 15 years, further motivate him.

"I take great pride in calling Ashford, and Willesborough, my home. I have taken part in a number of fundraising activities over the years, including running marathons for various charities and a dragon boat race for the local hospital charity," stated Joseph, who has also participated in international marathons for charitable causes.

He champions an inclusive society aiming to reach the full potential of every community member.

Originally from Kaipuzha in Kerala's Kottayam district, Joseph completed his nursing studies in Bengaluru before moving to the UK, where he pursued a Master's degree in healthcare leadership with a focus on diversity and inclusion. During his campaign, many voters noted his passion for improving access to both mental and physical healthcare services.

Taking his seat in the Commons, Joseph will join several other first-time Labour MPs of Indian heritage, reflecting the broad swing toward the Labour Party under Keir Starmer's leadership.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)