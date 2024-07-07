Left Menu

Mélenchon Calls for PM's Resignation After Surprise Election Results

French Leftist leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon declared the results of the unexpected legislative elections as a significant relief for the majority. He called for the resignation of the prime minister. The leftist coalition surprisingly advanced in the polls, leaving President Macron's centrist alliance and the far right trailing behind.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 07-07-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 23:48 IST
Mélenchon Calls for PM's Resignation After Surprise Election Results
  • Country:
  • France

French Leftist leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon proclaimed the unexpected legislative election results as an 'immense relief for a majority of people in our country' and insisted on the prime minister's resignation.

Mélenchon, a prominent leftist figure, had notably unified other leftist leaders ahead of the elections.

Polling projections indicated the leftist coalition leading, closely followed by President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance and the far right in third place. The absence of a clear majority for any single alliance has thrust France into a state of political and economic upheaval.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024