Mélenchon Calls for PM's Resignation After Surprise Election Results

French Leftist leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon proclaimed the unexpected legislative election results as an 'immense relief for a majority of people in our country' and insisted on the prime minister's resignation.

Mélenchon, a prominent leftist figure, had notably unified other leftist leaders ahead of the elections.

Polling projections indicated the leftist coalition leading, closely followed by President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance and the far right in third place. The absence of a clear majority for any single alliance has thrust France into a state of political and economic upheaval.

