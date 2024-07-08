Congress Criticizes Modi for Neglecting Manipur Amid Violence

The Congress on Monday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to visit Manipur amid ongoing violence that erupted in May last year. This marks Rahul Gandhi's third visit to the troubled state since the outbreak of violence.

Speaking on the issue, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned Modi's priorities, pointing out that the Prime Minister had recently visited Moscow while neglecting the crisis in Manipur. 'The non-biological PM goes to Moscow while the Leader of the Opposition heads for Assam and Manipur,' Ramesh stated.

He added that despite severe ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, Modi has neither found the time nor the inclination to visit Manipur, even briefly. In contrast, Gandhi's itinerary includes visits to relief camps and meetings with local leaders, aimed at assessing the ground situation.

While addressing Parliament, Gandhi accused the BJP-led government of pushing Manipur into what he termed a 'civil war' due to its policies and politics. He criticized Modi's absence in Manipur, arguing that the government's actions have led to severe unrest.

Prime Minister Modi, in his reply to the debate in the Rajya Sabha, stated that the Centre is collaborating with the state government to restore normalcy, reporting over 500 arrests and 11,000 FIRs. Nevertheless, the Congress remains unconvinced, urging for more proactive measures.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)