Xi Jinping Advocates for Peaceful Resolution in Ukraine

In a recent meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of de-escalating the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi urged the international community to foster conditions that could lead to the resumption of direct dialogue between Ukraine and Russia.

Xi's comments highlight China's stance on the conflict, advocating for a peaceful resolution through diplomatic means. The Chinese leader's call comes amid heightened tensions and ongoing violence in the region, which has drawn significant international attention.

The meeting between Xi and Orban underscores China's active role in seeking a stabilizing influence in global conflicts, emphasizing dialogue and cooperation as vital tools for achieving peace.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)