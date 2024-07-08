Viktor Orban's Diplomatic Odyssey: From Kyiv to Washington
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced plans to visit Washington, following his recent diplomatic trips to Kyiv, Moscow, and Beijing. These visits have generated considerable critique from his allies, particularly due to his meeting with Russian leadership at the Kremlin.
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced, via Instagram, that he will be visiting Washington next. This follows his recent diplomatic engagements in Kyiv, Moscow, and Beijing.
Orban's visit to the Kremlin especially has sparked a strong rebuke from his Western allies, who see it as controversial amid escalating geopolitical tensions.
Prior to Moscow, the Hungarian leader also met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
